The Texas State Bobcats and North Texas Mean Green are set to take center stage on Friday when they meet in the 2025 First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Texas State finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record, including a 5-3 record in Sun Belt Conference play. North Texas enters with a 6-6 overall record, including a 3-5 record in American Athletic Conference games. Both teams lost several key players to the transfer portal. North Texas was perhaps hit harder and will be without starting quarterback Chandler Morris, wide receiver DT Sheffield, tight end Oscar Hammond, and center Tyler Mercer, among others. Texas State lost starting right tackle Alex Harkey, starting running back Ismail Mahdi, and starting cornerback Josh Eaton, among others.

What to know about Texas State

Texas State enters this matchup in much better shape than North Texas from a continuity perspective. The Bobcats will be without a few key players, but also return several important pieces, including standout quarterback Jordan McCloud.

McCloud is a dual-threat at the quarterback position, who has the ability to take games over. He enters Friday with 2,920 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, and 276 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. McCloud is expected to have his two targets from the regular season in Joey Hobert and Jaden Williams available for this matchup. See which team to pick here.

What to know about North Texas

North Texas will hand over the keys to the offense to true freshman Drew Mestemaker, who served as Morris' backup during the regular season.

North Texas is expected to have its top two rushers available for Friday's matchup in junior Shane Porter and freshman Makenzie McGill II. Porter led the team with 643 yards and five touchdowns, while McGill rushed for 442 yards and nine scores during the regular season. Senior wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. (36-622-4) will have an expanded role with Sheffield out of the mix. See which team to pick here.

