Tuesday's bowl game slate features a battle between Sun Belt and AAC foes when Texas State meets Rice at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. The Bobcats topped South Alabama in a track meet during the final weekend of the regular season to break a two-game losing streak and garner some momentum heading into their first-ever bowl game. Quarterback TJ Finley threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the win. It was the second straight game in which Finley topped the 360-yard mark through the air.

The Owls won their final two games -- a road game against Charlotte and a home contest over Florida Atlantic -- to get to 6-6 and earn bowl eligibility. It's the first time Rice has finished the regular season with a record of .500 or better since 2014 when the Owls were 7-5 and went on to win the Hawaii Bowl.

What should you expect Tuesday afternoon? Let's break down the matchup and make a pick.

Texas State vs. Rice: Need to know

Texas State is wildly entertaining: The Bobcats jumped onto the college football radar when they topped Baylor in the season opener. Finley ranks third in the Sun Belt in passing with 273.9 yards per game and tossed nine touchdowns in four games during the month of November. Running back Ismail Mahdi has 1,209 yards rushing, 276 yards receiving and 529 yards on kickoff returns while accounting for 12 total touchdowns, making him one of the most exciting players in the entire sport. The Bobcats have flown under the radar since springing -- at the time -- one of the biggest upsets Week 1. The First Responder Bowl is a perfect time to reintroduce their high-flying offense to the world.

AJ Padgett's big stage: The freshman started the last three games after JT Daniels retired from the sport, and he has thrown for 577 yards and three touchdowns this season. That included a 255-yard, three-touchdown performance over FAU to clinch bowl eligibility on the final week of the regular season. Rice has received a transfer commitment from former Temple signal caller E.J. Warner, so this will be a great chance for Padgett to either set the tone for an offseason battle or set himself up for a shot to start somewhere else.

The Bobcats have been awesome when it matters most: Texas State currently ranks No. 2 in the Sun Belt in third down conversion percentage (44.91%) and red zone touchdown percentage (66.67%). Meanwhile, the Owls defense hasn't be stellar in either category down the stretch. Games are won and lost in these critical situations, and this one shouldn't be any different.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

First Responder Bowl prediction, picks

This one could get ugly for Owls fans because it will be a showcase for coach GJ Kinne's Bobcats. He will open up in a big way, taking risks early and often. The Owls will have a big problem stopping the high-octane attack. Take Texas State to win, cover and even tease it up to double digits if you want. Pick: Texas State -4.5

