Who's Playing

SMU @ Texas State

Last Season Records: Texas State 3-9; SMU 10-3

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats and the SMU Mustangs are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Texas State has set their aspirations higher this year. On the other hand, SMU finished a solid 10-2 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 52-28 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls in the Boca Raton Bowl.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only eight. To make matters even worse for Texas State, SMU was seventh best in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 70. So the Texas State squad has its work cut out for it.

The Texas State sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 22-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.