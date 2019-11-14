Texas State vs. Troy: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas State vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Texas State (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Texas State 2-6; Troy 4-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Troy Trojans and the Texas State Bobcats will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Troy ran circles around the Georgia Southern Eagles last week, and the extra yardage (603 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. The Trojans put the hurt on Ga. Southern with a sharp 49-28 victory.
Meanwhile, Texas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars, sneaking past 30-28. Texas State QB Tyler Vitt was slinging it as he passed for 373 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Vitt this season. Vitt's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Their wins bumped Troy to 4-5 and Texas State to 2-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans enter the game with 320.3 passing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Bobcats are second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 75.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bobcats.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Troy have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Troy 12 vs. Texas State 7
- Nov 24, 2017 - Troy 62 vs. Texas State 9
- Nov 26, 2016 - Troy 40 vs. Texas State 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
ND home sellout streak is ending
The streak dates back to 1973
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game