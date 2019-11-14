Texas State vs. Troy: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Texas State 2-6; Troy 4-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Troy Trojans and the Texas State Bobcats will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Troy ran circles around the Georgia Southern Eagles last week, and the extra yardage (603 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. The Trojans put the hurt on Ga. Southern with a sharp 49-28 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars, sneaking past 30-28. Texas State QB Tyler Vitt was slinging it as he passed for 373 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Vitt this season. Vitt's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Their wins bumped Troy to 4-5 and Texas State to 2-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans enter the game with 320.3 passing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Bobcats are second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 75.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bobcats.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Troy have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.