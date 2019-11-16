Texas State vs. Troy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Texas State vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Texas State (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Texas State 2-6; Troy 4-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Troy Trojans and the Texas State Bobcats will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Troy doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
Troy ran circles around the Georgia Southern Eagles last week, and the extra yardage (603 yards vs. 304 yards) paid off. The Trojans put the hurt on Ga. Southern with a sharp 49-28 victory.
Meanwhile, Texas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars, sneaking past 30-28. Texas State QB Tyler Vitt was slinging it as he passed for 373 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Vitt this season. Vitt's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Their wins bumped Troy to 4-5 and Texas State to 2-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans enter the game with 320.3 passing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Bobcats are second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 75.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bobcats.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Trojans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Troy have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Troy 12 vs. Texas State 7
- Nov 24, 2017 - Troy 62 vs. Texas State 9
- Nov 26, 2016 - Troy 40 vs. Texas State 7
