Texas State vs. UL-Monroe: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Texas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe football game
Who's Playing
Texas State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)
Current Records: Texas State 2-3-0; UL-Monroe 2-3-0
What to Know
UL-Monroe is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 points per game. UL-Monroe and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks won both of their matches against Texas State last season (45-27 and 20-14) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
UL-Monroe received a tough blow last week as they fell 52-33 to Memphis. UL-Monroe's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Caleb Evans, who picked up 112 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 286 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Evans has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Texas State and Nicholls State couldn't quite live up to the 55-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Texas State blew past Nicholls State 24-3 two weeks ago. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Bobcats were the better team in the second half.
Texas State's victory lifted them to 2-3 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bobcats are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 80.8 on average. But the Warhawks are second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 256.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
Odds
The Warhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
UL-Monroe have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - UL-Monroe 20 vs. Texas State 14
- Oct 07, 2017 - UL-Monroe 45 vs. Texas State 27
- Oct 15, 2016 - UL-Monroe 40 vs. Texas State 34
- Nov 19, 2015 - Texas State 16 vs. UL-Monroe 3
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 90 degrees.
