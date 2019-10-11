Texas State vs. UL-Monroe: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Texas State 2-3-0; UL-Monroe 2-3-0

What to Know

UL-Monroe is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39 points per game. UL-Monroe and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks won both of their matches against Texas State last season (45-27 and 20-14) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UL-Monroe received a tough blow last week as they fell 52-33 to Memphis. UL-Monroe's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Caleb Evans, who picked up 112 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 286 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Evans has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Texas State and Nicholls State couldn't quite live up to the 55-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Texas State blew past Nicholls State 24-3 two weeks ago. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Bobcats were the better team in the second half.

Texas State's victory lifted them to 2-3 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bobcats are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 80.8 on average. But the Warhawks are second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 256.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Warhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

UL-Monroe have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.

Oct 20, 2018 - UL-Monroe 20 vs. Texas State 14

Oct 07, 2017 - UL-Monroe 45 vs. Texas State 27

Oct 15, 2016 - UL-Monroe 40 vs. Texas State 34

Nov 19, 2015 - Texas State 16 vs. UL-Monroe 3

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 90 degrees.