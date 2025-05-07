Quinn Ewers' decision to forgo his final season of college football and enter the 2025 NFL Draft drew some skepticism from those who felt he should have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had some pointed remarks for those very critics during an appearance on "Josh Pate's College Football Show."

Following the 2024 season, in which Ewers led Texas to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, he had a few choices. Ewers decided not to remain at Texas and battle Arch Manning for the starting job, and he chose the NFL Draft over entering the transfer portal and entertaining some lucrative NIL deals.

When the Miami Dolphins selected Ewers in the seventh round of the draft, some second-guessed his decision. That didn't sit well with Sarkisian, who praised Ewers as a rare player who turned his back to the allure of the transfer portal.

"Everybody has got a comment about a kid who leaves a school and goes to another school for more money," Sarkisian said. "... All of a sudden, here's Quinn Ewers, who decided not to go to another school. He says, 'You know what? I've left a legacy at the University of Texas. I'm gonna go chase my dreams and fulfill my dreams of playing in the NFL.' Now those same critics are saying, 'How could he not go take that money?'"

Ultimately, Sarkisian says, Ewers and other players are just doing what they believe is best for their future. The Longhorns coach said Ewers gave his all to Texas, and now it's time for him to pursue his dream of playing at the next level.

"Who are we to judge and criticize a young man who's making a decision about his future, who's only done things the right way and to the best of his ability," Sarkisian. "He gave everything he could to our program and decided, 'You know what? Now's my time. It's time for me to go on the next journey of life.'"

After transferring to Texas from Ohio State, Ewers helped get the program back on track under Sarkisian. In three years as the starter, Ewers completed 64.9% of his passes for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns while leading the Horns to a pair of College Football Playoff berths.