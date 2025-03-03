Texas is targeting former West Virginia coach Neal Brown for a role on its staff, according to Matt Zenitz. Brown spent six years with the Mountaineers and went 1-1 against Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, but was fired at the end of the 2024 regular season.

Brown led the Mountaineers to a 31-23 win over Texas in 2021, Sarkisian's first season, but overall had modest success, posting a 37-35 record (25-28 in Big 12) and clearing six wins just once (2023); the program posted 16 such seasons in the previous 17 under three different coaches.

After his departure, Brown was in the conversation for a handful of openings over the offseason, including his alma mater, UMass. However, Brown ultimately decided to take the cycle off and will spend the 2025 season working for Sarkisian and the national semifinalist Longhorns.

It's unclear what role Brown will play for Texas next season, but he has an offensive background after playing for legendary Air Raid developer Hal Mumme at Kentucky. He later served as offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and Kentucky before landing his first job at Troy, where he was highly successful with a 35-16 record and three straight 10-win seasons from 2015-18.