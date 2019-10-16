Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt sanctioned by Big 12 for criticizing officials following loss to Baylor
Hocutt was unhappy with an illegal snap penalty in a 33-30 loss to Baylor
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt believes Big 12 officials made an egregious error in last weekend's 33-30 double-overtime loss to No. 18 Baylor. Now, the conference is making him pay for the backlash. On Monday, the Big 12 announced that Hocutt has been given a public reprimand and fined $25,000 for comments he made regarding an illegal snap penalty in overtime.
"The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement. "It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution's teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter."
The play that drew Hocutt's ire erased a fumble recovery by Red Raiders defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings in the first overtime period against the Bears. Baylor center Jake Fruhmorgen snapped the ball, which hit his back side, fell to the turf and was recovered by Hutchings. However, officials ruled it an illegal snap, and instead penalized Baylor five yards which allowed the Bears to keep possession. Baylor scored on that same possession and went on to win in the next overtime period.
Here's the play in question:
"It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect," Hocutt said in a Texas Tech statement emailed Sunday afternoon. "The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgement call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety. While this is a very unfortunate circumstance, I could not be more proud of our team and the competitive fight and effort with which they competed."
Hocutt then doubled down on his statement during his weekly show ...
Texas Tech fell to 3-3 with the loss and will host Iowa State this week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 8: Florida, Utah on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 8 lines to find the best bets against college football's favorites
-
What to watch in the second half of 2019
Taking stock of the key storylines heading into home stretch of the regular season
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 8.
-
Stanford vs. UCLA odds, expert picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of UCLA football.
-
Second-chance 2019 national predictions
Taking a close, detailed and opinionated look at the top of college football at the halfway...
-
Arkansas St. vs. Louisiana odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Louisiana vs. Arkansas State game...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game