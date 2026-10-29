No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Arizona in a pivotal Big 12 battle in the desert. The Red Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season, a 37-24 stunner against Cincinnati in which they allowed 255 yards on the ground. Texas Tech started consecutive seasons 6-0 for the first time in program history, but now face a critical bounce-back spot to stay in the Big 12 title race.

Since losing to BYU in Week 2, the Wildcats have taken off. Arizona has won five straight games, including three straight in Big 12 play by an average of 28.0 points per game. Last week, the Wildcats bottled up Iowa State in a 39-3 performance behind 300 yards from quarterback Noah Fifita.

Arizona and Texas Tech have played 34 times, with the Red Raiders holding a dominant 27-5-2 advantage, but only two have come since 1989. In their only meeting as Big 12 opponents, the Red Raiders outlasted the Wildcats 28-22 as Fifita threw for 300 yards, but served up two interceptions.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona: Need to know

Inconsistent play: Despite the 6-1 start, Texas Tech has struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball. The Red Raiders rank in the bottom half of both total offense and defense in the Big 12 as neither unit has strung together consistent performances. For comparison, Texas Tech ranked top two in the Big 12 in both categories last season.

Fifita's growth: The Arizona quarterback is setting career highs in every category during a sensational senior season for the Wildcats. Fifita leads the Big 12 with a 74% completion rate and a 174 passer rating, and ranks top 10 nationally in passing at just a shade under 295 yards per game. Since losing to BYU, Fifita has thrown for 275 yards and two touchdowns in every game during the five-game winning streak.

Quarterback questions: Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond was only thrust into starting duty after losing starter Brendan Sorsby to a gambling scandal. The Austin native has struggled, throwing six touchdowns to six interceptions and only completing one pass of more than 15 yards against Cincinnati through the first three quarters. Texas Tech could get a bigger dose of backup Tommy Castellanos against the Wildcats if Hammond can't work the offense.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. Arizona live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Galaxy Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Texas Tech vs. Arizona prediction, picks

Arizona might be the most underrated team in the country, and Noah Fifita is playing the best ball of his career. Cincinnati exposed major holes in Texas Tech's defense during an upset win, and the Wildcats are even better positioned to take advantage. Unless the Red Raiders offense can find something, Arizona will waltz away with a marquee victory. Pick: Arizona +3.5

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