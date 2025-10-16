No. 7 Texas Tech travels to face Arizona State in one of the biggest games of the season for the program. The Red Raiders have been tremendously dominant in the early season, winning games by an average of 35.3 points per game. In a 42-17 decimation of Kansas, Texas Tech posted 372 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, including 263 from running back Cameron Dickey.

Arizona State is the reigning Big 12 champ, but have two losses by October for the second straight year. With quarterback Sam Leavitt sidelined, the Sun Devils were obliterated 42-10 against Utah. Backup quarterback Jeff Sims connected on only 18 of 38 passes.

Texas Tech and Arizona State have only played five times in program history, with all matchups coming since 1999. Last season, the Red Raiders outlasted Arizona State 30-22. Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: Need to know

Freaky defense: Texas Tech invested heavily on the defensive line over the offseason, and it's delivered sensational results. The Red Raiders rank in the top 5 nationally in both tackles for loss and sacks, and have controlled games. Linebacker David Bailey was a midseason All-American after leading the nation with 8.5 sacks, including three against the Jayhawks. Arizona State will have a major battle dealing with him.

One-man show: Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been one of the best in the country, ranking No. 2 in receiving yards among Big 12 players with 523 and seven touchdowns. Hwoever, the rest of the receiving corps has largely been a nonfactor. No other wide receiver has more than 105 yards, and 61 of Derek Eusobio's came on one play. The second and third receiver are a tight end and running back. Against a stacked Texas Tech defense, the Sun Devils need more players to spread the field.

Health issues: Both quarterbacks heading into this game have health concerns and missed time last week. Sam Leavitt is working through a lower body injury and remains questionable. Behren Morton is still working back, but is expected to play for the Red Raiders. However, Texas Tech feels far better about its backup situation as Will Hammond has shown real signs in relief. Jeff Sims has given the Sun Devils very little.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. Arizona State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State prediction, picks

The Red Raiders have been nearly unbeatable through six games, physically bullying their opponents into submission with their aggressive pass rush. The Sun Devils had real optimism coming into the year, but the injury to quarterback Sam Leavitt has left a major hole. The Red Raiders will need to get another strong game from their running backs, but Arizona State simply can't hang, even at home. Pick: Texas Tech -9.5

