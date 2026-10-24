Late in the first half against Cincinnati, No. 8 Texas Tech faced a vital moment. The Red Raiders allowed a touchdown to go down 11 points, but had a prime opportunity to erase the lead in an instant. The Red Raiders faced a two-minute drill and would start the second half with the ball.

Quarterback Will Hammond dropped back and made a horrendous read, throwing only two yards downfield toward his checkdown, nearly throwing an interception. After two successful run plays that ran the clock down to 31 seconds, Hammond launched a floating jump ball, calmly intercepted by Cincinnati safety MJ Cannon, setting up a touchdown to end the half that made it a three-score game.

Cincinnati had this game circled on the calendar after the dramatic Brendan Sorsby saga over the offseason. In a 37-18 loss, a miserable performance for Hammond, the Red Raiders revealed just how much they miss the portal quarterback, who was forced to step away amidst a gambling probe.

To turn back the clock, Sorsby played two seasons at Cincinnati, compiling 5,600 yards before entering the transfer portal. Cincinnati sued him over an alleged unpaid buyout. Then he admitted to placing thousands of dollars in bets, resulting in permanent ineligibility from the NCAA. After a dramatic court ruling restored Sorsby's eligibility, outside pressure forced him to step away.

Without Sorsby, Texas Tech's staff expressed great confidence in Hammond, who is only now one year removed from a torn ACL. But in the miserable loss to Cincinnati, all of the greatest concerns about Hammond came to fruition.

Cincinnati's upset win over Texas Tech throttles College Football Playoff picture in Big 12 Brad Crawford

Hammond's inconsistency

Hammond threw for only 227 yards on 37 pass attempts with both an interception and a fumble to boot. The Bearcats scored off both turnovers to build an 18-point halftime lead. During a game-deciding second quarter, Hammond was 2 of 6 for 12 yards with the pick. Cincinnati went on a 21-0 run over the same period.

Hammond's inconsistency in the red zone proved especially damaging. He completed only 2 of 6 passes in the red zone, with a sack taken as the Red Raiders failed to score a touchdown on their first three red zone trips. Their first touchdown of the game with less than a minute remaining.

Through the first three quarters, Hammond had one total completion go for more than 15 yards. More than half of his passing yards -- and only successful shots downfield -- came in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.

And let's be clear, there were plenty of deficiencies shown in the stunning loss. Texas Tech allowed 257 yards on the ground, including a career-high 173 yards to Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb. Last season, the Red Raiders led the Big 12 in rushing defense. The new wave of transfers has not lived up to the standard.

Texas Tech's offensive line has also played poorly, despite returning three high-quality starters. They've cycled through three talented running backs, struggling to find a rotation that makes sense. At the same time, opponents are realizing they can stack the box with a quarterback who doesn't scare them.

There aren't necessarily obvious answers on the roster. Backup Tommy Castellanos started several games in the ACC, but has been embroiled in eligibility cases. He also is an inconsistent passer, completing only 58% of his attempts in his career. Underclassmen Lloyd Jones and Stephen Cannon haven't played much ball.

Texas Tech still has a quality win over No. 14 Houston and an important stretch ahead. The Red Raiders host No. 25 Arizona next week before traveling to Oklahoma State in two weeks. The pathway is there for Texas Tech to get back into the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race.

Seven games into the season, there is a Brendan Sorsby-shaped hole on the roster. Hammond doesn't look ready to fill it.