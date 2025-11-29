The 2025 Big 12 Championship Game is set as No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 11 BYU will battle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning. The Cougars and Red Raiders have lorded above the rest of the league all season and formally clinched the matchup after Arizona State lost to Arizona on Friday night.

Last year, four different teams tied at 7-2 in conference play. This year, there was no such concern. The Red Raiders and Cougars stood above the rest of the Big 12 for most of the 2025 season and previously played a top 10 matchup in Lubbock in November.

The game will be highly significant as both BYU and Texas Tech try to make a College Football Playoff case. The Red Raiders are locks for the field and could push for a bye, but BYU sits on the outside looking in heading into the battle. They could need the Big 12's auto-bid just to reach the postseason.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game.

What to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have been one of the best stories of the college football season after making a significant transfer portal investment over the offseason. Despite replacing both coordinators over the offseason, the Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in every major statistical category, including total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense.

After destroying UCF 48-9 last week, the Red Raiders captured their first 10-win season since 2008, the historic Michael Crabtree campaign. All 10 wins have come by double-digits, making for one of the most dominant runs in Big 12 history. The only loss came when starting quarterback Behren Morton was sidelined.

With Morton banged up, Texas Tech has leaned heavily on running back Cameron Dickey to great success. The sophomore is No. 2 in the conference with 944 yards and leads the league with 13 touchdowns entering Week 14. However, the defense is the star of the show, rating top-five nationally in most analytic metrics. The Red Raiders are the only team with multiple finalists for the Nagurski Award, as linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and edge rusher David Bailey push for All-America honors.

Texas Tech has not won an outright conference championship since 1955 or played for a Big 12 title since the league was formed in 1996. Generational curses could come to an end in Arlington.

What to know about BYU

The Cougars are one of the top teams in college football over the past two years, posting a 21-3 combined record heading into Week 14. The only multi-score loss came against the Red Raiders on Nov. 8 in a marquee matchup, a 29-7 decision in Lubbock.

After losing incumbent starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff to transfer, the Cougars turned to true freshman Bear Bachmeier. Despite only joining for the fall, Bachmeier has been one of the most effective quarterbacks in the Big 12. The Murrieta, California, native has thrown for 2,304 yards, rushed for 525 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns entering the weekend.

But for BYU, defense and running take the spotlight. The Cougars rank near the top in most defensive metrics as linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker lead the way. Safety Faletau Satuala has been a breakout star, while running back LJ Martin leads the Big 12 in rushing yards.

The Cougars become the first team from the Big 12's first expansion in 2023 to reach the Big 12 Championship Game and second overall behind Arizona State. BYU has not won a conference championship since leaving the Mountain West Conference for independence in 2011.

Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction

When these two teams played in Lubbock, Texas Tech's defense dominated the matchup. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had a key interception and forced fumble in the game as BYU's offense was held off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick will open up the downfield playbook with his freshman quarterback to try and spread the defense, which will create opportunities. However, Texas Tech is playing at an unbelievably high level right now, and won't waste its crowning moment. Prediction: Texas Tech wins Big 12 championship