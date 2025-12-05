The 11th-ranked BYU Cougars take on the fifth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Saturday's 2025 Big 12 Conference Championship Game. BYU is coming off a 41-21 win over Central Florida in Week 14, while Texas Tech throttled West Virginia 49-0. The Cougars (11-1, 8-1 Big 12), who have won three straight, are 1-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Red Raiders (11-1, 8-1 Big 12), who have won five in a row, are 2-0 against ranked opponents in 2025. Both teams are in the top three of the Big 12 in both scoring offense and defense.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is at noon ET. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 2-1, including a 29-7 win in the last meeting on Nov. 8. The Red Raiders are 12.5-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any BYU vs. Texas Tech picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on BYU vs. Texas Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Texas Tech vs. BYU:

BYU vs. Texas Tech spread Texas Tech -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook BYU vs. Texas Tech over/under 49.5 points BYU vs. Texas Tech money line Texas Tech -529, BYU +#96 BYU vs. Texas Tech picks See picks at SportsLine BYU vs. Texas Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Texas Tech can cover

Senior quarterback Behren Morton helps power the Red Raiders' offense. In 10 games this season, he has completed 181 of 267 passes (67.8%) for 2,428 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions. In the win over West Virginia, he completed 25 of 32 passes (78.1%) for 310 yards and three touchdowns. In a 45-14 win over Oregon State on Sept. 13, he completed 23 of 35 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Sophomore running back Cameron Dickey leads the Texas Tech ground attack. In 12 games, he carried 180 times for 1,023 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns. In a 42-17 win over Kansas on Oct. 11, he carried 21 times for 263 yards (12.5 average) and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 16 yards.

Why BYU can cover

Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been dominant. In 12 games this season, he has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,593 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed 137 times for 529 yards (3.9 average) and 11 scores. In the win over Central Florida, he completed 21 of 25 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown.

Also leading the Cougars is junior running back L.J. Martin. In 12 games, he has carried 217 times for 1,229 yards (5.7 average) and 11 touchdowns. He also has caught 29 passes for 224 yards (7.7 average). In a 26-14 win at Cincinnati on Nov. 22, he rushed 32 times for 222 yards (6.9 average) and two touchdowns. He rushed for 95 yards and three scores against Central Florida.

How to make BYU vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU v. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line and total picks, and find out.