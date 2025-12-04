No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 11 BYU meet Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The matchup is the first appearance for both teams in the Big 12 title game, and neither has won a major conference title since the Big 12 was formed in 1996.

The Red Raiders are in the midst of perhaps the greatest season in program history, and have virtually clinched their spot in the College Football Playoff. BYU needs a little more help after coming into the weekend as the projected first team out. To comfortably make the field for the first time, the Cougars likely have to win and earn the Big 12's automatic spot.

The title game is a rematch, which played on Nov. 8 in Lubbock. The Red Raiders ran away with a 29-7 victory over the Cougars, the only loss by BYU this season. Running back Cameron Dickey rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown to lead the way.

Texas Tech vs. BYU: Need to know

Stunning defense: Texas Tech rates near the top of every Big 12 category, but the defense is one for the ages. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and edge rusher David Bailey both rank near the top of national defensive player of the year lists as the Red Raiders lead the nation in rushing defense. Rodriguez specifically has been ultra productive, leading the nation with seven forced fumbles and adding four interceptions.

Dynamic rusher: BYU running back LJ Martin was a breakout candidate heading into 2025, but his rise has been off the charts. The junior from El Paso has rushed for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. In a 26-14 win against Cincinnati, Martin broke off 222 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled with injuries during the first matchup against Texas Tech, but is a major factor if fully healthy.

Important showcase: The College Football Playoff Committee has often cited BYU's loss to Texas Tech as a primary reason that the Cougars are sitting outside of the CFP. The Red Raiders were dominant in victory, holding BYU scoreless until late in the fourth quarter. BYU has the opportunity to make things right with a strong performance against Texas Tech. It's vital they rectify that performance.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. BYU live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction, picks

BYU played it safe during its first road trip to Lubbock. The Cougars didn't throw much until they trailed big, and didn't have a healthy LJ Martin. This time, expect plenty more motion and downfield passing after reviewing a full game of tape. However, it won't be enough. Texas Tech is the class of the Big 12 -- and maybe college football. They'll pull away in the fourth quarter for their first ever Big 12 title. Pick: Texas Tech -13.5

