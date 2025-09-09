Texas Tech cornerback Amier Boyd was arrested Sunday for reckless driving after an officer observed him doing doughnuts in an intersection. He faces a misdemeanor charge for driving a vehicle in "willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property."

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said the team will handle Boyd's discipline internally. Potential court punishments for misdemeanor reckless driving include a fine up to $200 and/or 30 days of county jail time.

"It's internal discipline actions," McGuire said on Monday. "We'll handle it like we have any time in the past. We've had a couple before, not many, but we'll handle that internally."

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer saw Boyd "doing doughnuts in the intersection of 3rd St and Boston Ave. I also observed a rear passenger to have been hanging out of the rear passenger window." The officer transported Boyd to the Lubbock County Detention Center, and his vehicle was impounded.

Boyd climbed up the Texas Tech depth chart for the Week 2 rout of Kent State and made the first start of his young Red Raiders career. He made one tackle on Saturday adding to the three he logged in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He also hauled in an interception in Week 1.

Boyd transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the season after spending the first three years of his career at UTEP. He made five starts across 24 games with the Miners and accumulated 35 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble before he entered the transfer portal. Boyd was the No. 14 cornerback and No. 110 overall prospect in the 2025 transfer cycle, per 247Sports. He was one of 21 additions to the Texas Tech roster in a landmark transfer class that ranked second nationally.