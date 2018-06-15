Texas Tech dismisses WR Quan Shorts following second offseason incident

Texas Tech wide receiver Quan Shorts has been in the news for the wrong reasons this offseason, and his latest incident cost him his spot on the Red Raiders' roster.

The junior wide receiver was dismissed from the program following an arrest for possession of marijuana. Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Humble, Texas, is off the roster, and the athletic department would not comment further on the matter, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Lubbock County Police records show that Shorts was booked into Lubbock County jail at 3:41 p.m. CT on June 14 and released at 4:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Shorts caught nine passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017, and five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in 2016. He was expected to contend for a starting job for the Red Raiders in 2018 after they lost five of their top six receivers from the 2017 squad.

It's the second run-in for Shorts this offseason. He was one of 10 people -- including four football players -- arrested in March following a disturbance outside of a Lubbock nightclub. Shorts, along with the three other football players, were suspended indefinitely following the incident. His charge of disorderly conduct was dropped in late April.