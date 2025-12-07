ARLINGTON, Texas -- The last time Texas Tech won an outright conference championship was in 1955. The Red Raiders were a member of the Border Conference, because the Southwest Conference refused to offer an invite. One year later, they begrudgingly let them in.

The Red Raiders have long been an afterthought in major college football, scratching and clawing for every moment. In the 2000s, it was the revolutionary Air Raid offenses under Mike Leach. Then, the emergence of Patrick Mahomes presented a glimmer of hope.

So when the opportunity to go all-in with a stacked transfer class came, Texas Tech sprung into action. They perfectly identified line talent and pitched for many of college football's best players to come to Lubbock. Critics complained that Texas Tech bought their roster. In the locker room? No one cared.

"If we are gonna buy a team, why not be the best?" linebacker Jacob Rodriguez said.

On Saturday in front of a record crowd, it all came to fruition. No. 4 Texas Tech stunned No. 11 BYU 34-7 to capture its first Big 12 championship in program history. The Red Raiders scored 34 unanswered points, including 13 in the fourth quarter to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Red Raiders' defense was dominant, forcing four turnovers, including two interceptions by linebacker Ben Roberts. Quarterback Behren Morton hit deep shots to Reggie Virgil and Coy Eakin as part of a balanced two-touchdown day and Texas Tech cruised to one of its best efforts of the season.

BYU had a strong season, winning four of its last six games by an average of 19.3 points per game. In 10 FBS wins, the Cougars averaged 33.2 points per game. But against Texas Tech, BYU has had nothing. The Cougars combined for just 14 total points in the two matchups. But really, this is just who Texas Tech has been all year. Outside of a road trip with their backup quarterback against Arizona State, the Red Raiders have been untouchable.

"I've said it before, I think they're the best team in the country," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "And I'm confirming it, they're the best team in the country."

Across the season, Texas Tech has outscored teams by an average of 34.2 points per game. They've hit another level over their past four, holding teams to 23 total points. They end the season ranking No. 1 in the Big 12 in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense. It will go down as one of the greatest seasons in Big 12 history.

And fittingly, their big moment against BYU came with many of their homegrown stars leading the way. Eakin started his career as a walk-on, but caught two touchdowns in the stadium where he won a state title at Stephenville High School. Roberts was McGuire's first recruit at Texas Tech. West Texan quarterback Behren Morton waited five years to play on a championship-caliber team.

There was no good reason this story should take place in Lubbock, Texas, where championship dreams have gone to die.

"When [Joey McGuire] got hired four years ago, he told me, just trust me," Morton said. "Stick with me. Let's build this culture, let's build the standard for Texas Tech. We all did. Romello [Height] trusted him, Brice Pollock trusted him. There was no selfishness."

Texas Tech now awaits its place in the College Football Playoff. The win should clinch a first-round bye, and likely set up a second-round game with either No. 6 Ole Miss or No. 7 Texas A&M. If they're lucky, their quarterfinal game could take place in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium, the same place where they just won.

But in an era where conference championships are becoming secondary, no one in Lubbock is taking it for granted. Texas Tech won the Big 12. For the first time in generations, a major conference trophy is coming home to Lubbock.

"I've waited 20 years for this," linebacker John Curry said. "I know a bunch of Red Raiders fans have been waiting forever, for their whole lives. The amount of texts I've gotten is just amazing. It's amazing to be part of the team that finally brings it back to Lubbock."