Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond will make his first career start Saturday when the No. 7 Red Raiders travel to face Arizona State in one of the biggest games of the Big 12 season, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. Typical starter Behren Morton left last week's win over Kansas with a lower leg injury and not practice this week in advance of the matchup with the Sun Devils.

Hammond appeared in each of Texas Tech's first six games this season, on three occasions filling in for an injured Morton. He played extensively against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Utah and Kansas and was more than serviceable in the role, combining for six total touchdowns in the three spots. He was excellent on the road against Utah, completing 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns to go with 61 yards rushing. For the season, Hammond is a 66.7% passer with 411 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The dual-threat weapon also has 231 yards and four additional scores on the ground in the first half of the season.

Morton departed from last week's contest early in the second quarter after Kansas edge rusher Leroy Harris III sacked him and landed on his lower leg. He was ruled out for the game and watched the final two-plus quarters in street clothes on the sideline.

While injuries limited Morton to just three complete games in the front half of the campaign, he has excelled when he on the field. The fifth-year veteran leads the Big 12 in yards per attempt and boasts 13 touchdowns to three interceptions as the catalyst behind the nation's second-highest scoring offense and third-best passing attack.

This is the second major blow to Texas Tech this week. Standout defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard was ruled out for the year with an injury he also sustained in the win over Kansas. The Red Raiders' defensive front has been among the nation's most formidable units this season but will miss Gill-Howard dearly as he grades as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the country, per Pro Football Focus.

The Red Raiders, 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel, battle with Arizona State at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in a clash between a rising Big 12 power and the reigning conference champion.

Texas Tech remains unbeaten while Arizona State, already with a conference loss, has minimal margin for error in its quest for a repeat title.