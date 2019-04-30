Texas Tech football player begins recovery after shooting at Lubbock apartment complex

Update: Texas Tech coach Matt Wells released a statement on the status of redshirt freshman John Scott III on Tuesday, revealing that the defensive lineman has been released from the Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center following a shooting outside a campus apartment complex over the weekend and is now on the road to recovery.

"We were glad to learn John had been released from the ICU yesterday," the statement read. "We told our players during a team meeting, and their faces immediately brightened up as they looked forward to seeing their teammate and friend. Our program will continue to support John and his family as he begins his recovery, and we are thankful for the quality of care he has received since Saturday. We ask all Red Raiders to please keep John and his family in their continued thoughts and prayers."

According to KCBD, a suspect turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.

Original story

Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III has been hospitalized at University Medical Center with after being shot at a pool party outside of a student apartment complex in Lubbock on Saturday. According to NBC-affiliate KCBD 11 in Lubbock, a disagreement on Saturday afternoon at the gathering led to two people being injured in the shooting. Shortly after news of the shooting broke, the Texas Tech athletic department issued a statement confirming Scott as one of the victims in the shooting.

"Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Scott, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end out of Hitchcock, Texas, was a three-star recruit as part of the Red Raiders' 2018 recruiting class. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.