Texas Tech football player hospitalized after shooting at Lubbock apartment complex

Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III has been hospitalized at University Medical Center with after being shot at a pool party outside of a student apartment complex in Lubbock on Saturday. According to NBC-affiliate KCBD 11 in Lubbock, a disagreement on Saturday afternoon at the gathering led to two people being injured in the shooting, and police have confirmed they're still searching for the suspect. Shortly after news of the shooting broke, the Texas Tech athletic department issued a statement confirming Scott as one of the victims in the shooting.

"Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Scott, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end out of Hitchcock, Texas, was a three-star recruit as part of the Red Raiders' 2018 recruiting class. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

CBS Sports will update this story as more information on Scott is made available.