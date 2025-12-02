Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has agreed to a new seven-year contract, CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah confirms. The deal will keep him in Lubbock through the 2032 season and pay McGuire more than $7 million annually by its conclusion, with incentives that could push his total compensation even higher. The contract comes as the No. 5 Red Raiders prepare to face No. 11 BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game this Saturday.

Texas Tech enters at 11-1, marking the program's first appearance in the conference title game. With their record and strong résumé, the Red Raiders are considered essentially locked into the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome.

McGuire, who is in his fifth season at Texas Tech, has steadily built the program into a contender, and this year has been a long-awaited breakthrough for the Red Raiders. Off the field, the school's aggressive investment in NIL deals and revenue-sharing has helped attract and retain top-level talent, a key factor in the team's turnaround. Texas Tech brought in the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country last cycle, according to 247Sports.

Hired before the 2022 season, McGuire owns a 34-17 overall record at Texas Tech, leading the program to bowl appearances each year -- only the second coach in school history to do so after the late Mike Leach. His 24 wins in the Big 12 are the most among any current conference team, and Texas Tech is the only program to post an above-.500 conference record each year during that span.

Before taking the Texas Tech job, McGuire established himself as one of Texas' top high school coaches, spending more than a decade leading Cedar Hill High School. During his tenure, he turned a struggling program into a state powerhouse, winning three state titles, reaching four championship games, and making the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons.

His success at the high school level earned him a role at Baylor, where he served as an assistant in various roles. McGuire helped improve the Bears' defense and strengthened the recruiting pipeline, further cementing his reputation as a developer of talent and a skilled recruiter.

The new contract reflects the program's rising profile and McGuire's success, cementing his place at the helm as Texas Tech seeks to make a run in both the Big 12 and the College Football Playoff.