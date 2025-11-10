Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is standing on business when it comes to the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff picture and said one-loss BYU is worthy of merit in the discussion following Saturday's 29-7 win over the Cougars.

Without mentioning Notre Dame by name, he skewered the Fighting Irish and their road to the postseason as an Independent.

"I have so much respect for BYU. I do," McGuire said after Saturday's win. "I was really excited whenever they joined the Big 12 because I think that they carry a lot of weight and a lot of respect. I think that I have a lot of respect for them entering a conference and not playing an independent schedule like other people -- y'all already know who that is.

"So, I have a lot of respect for that. I mean, they're earning their right just like everybody, but a couple of people in the nation, are earning their right through conference play and playing in some really tough places."

As the new frontrunner in the Big 12, Texas Tech replaced BYU in this week's updated CBS Sports playoff bracket projection. The Cougars are expected to fall several spots in Tuesday's second rankings release from the selection committee, potentially behind two-loss Notre Dame.

Should both teams win out the rest of the way, BYU would face off with the Red Raiders again in the Big 12 Championship Game while the Fighting Irish would await their fate.

As it stands, the Cougars' lone win over a team inside the committee's top 25 is Utah. For Notre Dame, the recent victory over USC stands as its best during its seven-game winning streak, but another opportunity awaits this weekend at Pittsburgh.

BYU concludes the regular season against TCU, Cincinnati and UCF, needing wins in all three games to reach the Big 12 title game.

During Notre Dame's open week last month, coach Marcus Freeman was asked if he thought the Fighting Irish would ever join a power conference.

"The future of college athletics is always uncertain," Freeman said on Bussin' With The Boys. "With private equity, with what's going to happen with these conferences, if there's a time that Notre Dame has to join a conference to ensure they can have the same opportunities to make the Playoff as everybody else, then I'm sure our administration would do it.

"Currently, the administration and myself and all of us feel confident that if we win the games we're supposed to win, we take care of the business we're supposed to take care of, we have just as good of a chance to make the playoffs as anybody else."

To McGuire's point about Notre Dame playing an "independent schedule," the Fighting Irish can play games against opponents without a tie to a major conference and with considerable flexibility. Under its current agreement with the ACC, the Irish must play five games per year against league opponents, but the school can schedule as many -- or few -- elite-level opponents as it wants.

Since losing to nationally-ranked Miami and Texas A&M to open the season, Notre Dame has won seven straight games and is three wins from a 10-2 finish and probable invitation to the playoff for the second straight season.

Notre Dame, despite losing to the Hurricanes, was ranked eight spots higher than Miami in the first playoff top 25 at No. 10.

"We had a lot of conversation, obviously, about Notre Dame," committee chair Mack Rhoades said last week. "I think it starts with two losses, total of four points, against two very, very good teams. Obviously one of them ranked third in the country and one ranked 18th. We talked about I think early on defensively, maybe they weren't as good as what we thought they would be, but certainly most recent, it seems like they've been much, much better defensively.

"We think Notre Dame is a really -- when we look at the tape, we think Notre Dame is a really solid football team, both sides of the ball."

The Big 12's in danger of being a one-bid league with that honor going to its champion if the Big Ten and SEC gobble up most of the at-large spots along with Notre Dame. That would leave two auto-bids to the highest-ranked conference champions out of the ACC and American, most likely.

BYU's current strength of record ranks No. 8 nationally, while Notre Dame is five spots lower. The Fighting Irish are ninth overall in game control and the Cougars are 21st -- two critical metrics in the voting process.