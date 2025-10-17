The best defense in the Big 12 -- and one of the best in the country -- has taken a big hit in the trenches. Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard is out for the year with an injury he suffered in last week's win over Kansas, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

Gill-Howard was a key part of the Red Raiders' transfer portal haul in the offseason, coming over from NIU. Just like the rest of those additions, Gill-Howard as provided a nice return on investment. In six games with Texas Tech, Gill-Howard recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one interception.

Given the impact Gill-Howard has had in the middle of that vaunted Texas Tech defensive line, his absence will leave a big hole. Pro Football Focus graded Gill-Howard as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the country, and along with Lee Hunter, he clogged everything between the tackles.

Gill-Howard and the rest of the Red Raiders' transfer-laden defense are a big reason why they look bound for a Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff. spot Texas Tech is at or near the top of the conference and country in just about every statistical category.

Stat (per game) Big 12 rank National rank 12.2 points 1st 7th 256.8 total yards 1st 9th 194.3 pass yards 6th 41st 62.5 rush yards 1st 1st

There is talent all over the field when Texas Tech is on defense, but Gill-Howard did a lot to contribute to those eye-popping numbers. Not only could he help get stops in the run game, but he really provided an interior pass rush.

The Red Raiders are still very much in position to accomplish all their goals -- even without Gill-Howard in the lineup. Players like Hunter, David Bailey and Romello Height are game-changers in their own right. Besides, Texas Tech is the clear favorite to win the Big 12 (-170 at FanDuel), and they are a heavy favorite to reach the CFP (-470). Getting there will just be a little more difficult without No. 0 in the middle of the defensive line.

Texas Tech may get its first major test without Gill-Howard in less than 24 hours. The Red Raiders face Arizona State at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, and Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt is listed as probably on the Thursday availability report.