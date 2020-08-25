Texas Tech has reported 21 active cases of COVID-19 within its football program. However, per the university, it will not pause practices while those who have been infected are placed in isolation to stop the spread of the coronavirus. To date, Texas Tech has not had to suspend practices or other athletics-related activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, Texas Tech has completed 1,382 tests to its athletes, coaches and staff members since the campus was re-opened in June for voluntary offseason workouts. During that time, the university has recorded 64 positives, including the 21 active cases within the football program. That's a positive rate of about 4.6% -- just under the 5% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening. Generally speaking, lower positive rates can indicate that there is sufficient testing being done.

Texas Tech has been testing every member of the football program weekly since late July. Big 12 protocols for "high-contact" sports, which includes football, require that members conduct three tests per week for the upcoming season. Texas Tech's first game is on Sept. 12 -- a little less than three weeks away -- against Houston Baptist. The following weekend, Sept. 19, is open in case of a reschedule with conference play beginning on Sept. 26.

Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby has said he expects disruptions due to the coronavirus this fall as the Big 12, ACC, SEC and three other FBS conferences attempt to play football.