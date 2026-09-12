Texas Tech vs. Oregon State live updates: No. 13 Red Raiders travel to face Beavers in nonconference action

No. 13 Texas Tech travels to face Oregon State in a high-profile night game on CBS. The Red Raiders hope to rebound after a sluggish start in a 33-10 win over Abilene Christian. Quarterback Will Hammond completed his first 14 passes after returning from a torn ACL, finishing with 298 passing yards.

Oregon State's debut under first-year coach JaMarcus Shepherd was highly impressive, a 33-20 loss to No. 23 Houston that was within one score in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braden Atkinson, a Mercer transfer, exploded for 376 yards and a touchdown against a strong Cougars defense.

When these teams met in Lubbock last season, the Red Raiders delivered a dominant 45-14 victory behind touchdowns from Coy Eakin, J'Koby Williams and Terrance Carter, who each rushed for more than 100 yards. However, the Beavers boast a completely new squad.

Watch Texas Tech vs. Oregon State live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.