Texas Tech vs. Oregon State live updates: No. 13 Red Raiders travel to face Beavers in nonconference action

Defensive turnover
Most of Texas Tech's top-ranked defense graduated to the NFL last season, including No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey. Their debut against Abilene Christian was solid, but behind the dominance of their early season slate last year.
Kent State edge rusher transfer Jamond Mathis impressed with 2.5 sacks against the Wildcats, but no one else on the team registered a sack. Highly-rated transfers Adam Trick and Mateen Ibirogba didn't record any disruptive stats. They'll play a major role containing Atkinson and the passing offense.