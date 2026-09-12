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Texas Tech vs. Oregon State live updates: No. 13 Red Raiders travel to face Beavers in nonconference action

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas Tech takes on Oregon State on CBS in a Week 2 clash

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No. 13 Texas Tech travels to face Oregon State in a high-profile night game on CBS. The Red Raiders hope to rebound after a sluggish start in a 33-10 win over Abilene Christian. Quarterback Will Hammond completed his first 14 passes after returning from a torn ACL, finishing with 298 passing yards. 

Oregon State's debut under first-year coach JaMarcus Shepherd was highly impressive, a 33-20 loss to No. 23 Houston that was within one score in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braden Atkinson, a Mercer transfer, exploded for 376 yards and a touchdown against a strong Cougars defense. 

When these teams met in Lubbock last season, the Red Raiders delivered a dominant 45-14 victory behind touchdowns from Coy Eakin, J'Koby Williams and Terrance Carter, who each rushed for more than 100 yards. However, the Beavers boast a completely new squad. 

Watch Texas Tech vs. Oregon State live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Defensive turnover

Most of Texas Tech's top-ranked defense graduated to the NFL last season, including No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey. Their debut against Abilene Christian was solid, but behind the dominance of their early season slate last year. 

Kent State edge rusher transfer Jamond Mathis impressed with 2.5 sacks against the Wildcats, but no one else on the team registered a sack. Highly-rated transfers Adam Trick and Mateen Ibirogba didn't record any disruptive stats. They'll play a major role containing Atkinson and the passing offense. 
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