No. 13 Texas Tech faces its first test of the season as they travel to face a hungry Oregon State squad in Corvallis. The Red Raiders cruised through a 33-10 win over Abilene Christian behind 298 yards from quarterback Will Hammond in Week 1.

Oregon State impressed in its first game under coach JaMarcus Shepherd. The Beavers got 376 yards and a touchdown from transfer quarterback Braden Atkinsonson, including five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown from freshman Jesse Legree. The Beavers fell just short, 33-20, against Houston, but the game was within a score late into the fourth quarter.

When these two teams played last year, Texas Tech obliterated the Beavers 45-14 behind 100-yard and touchdown performances from all of Coy Eakin, J'Koby Williams and Terrance Carter Jr. All three playmakers are back and ready to take the next step.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State: Need to know

Hammond's test: Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond played his first game as the full-time starting quarterback against ACU. The third-year player completed his first 14 passes and threw for 298 yards for the Red Raiders, including a 64-yard touchdown to Malcolm Simmons. Hammond is still working his way back from a torn ACL, but the Red Raiders feel that his growth is on track.

Star QB: It was somewhat of a surprise when former blue-chip quarterback Maalik Murphy lost the starting job, but Mercer transfer Braden Atkinson looks like a star in the making. The sophomore threw for 376 yards and a touchdown in his Beavers debut to help key a close game against Houston's strong defense. Atkinson averaged 327 passing yards per game for Mercer last season, which was enough for coach Mike Jacobs to earn the Toledo job. Now, Atkinson appears ready to take Corvallis by storm.

Lack of disruption: Abilene Christian runs an Air Raid under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, but Texas Tech's highly-touted defense didn't have a great showing in the opener. Edge rusher Jamond Mathis was the only defender to generate a full sack against the Wildcats, and the group allowed 5.2 yards per carry against ACU running back Alex Broome. There's plenty to clean up ahead of Oregon State.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. Oregon State live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State prediction, pick

Texas Tech needed a tune-up game to get ready for primetime, but the Red Raiders will come out motivated on the road. The defensive line will cause issues for breakout Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson, and Texas Tech's offense will lean heavily on its run game. It will be a late cover, but a cover nonetheless. Pick: Texas Tech -26.5

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