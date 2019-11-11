Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman chooses to redshirt remainder of 2019 season after being cleared for return

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been cleared to return after missing the last six games with a shoulder injury, but isn't expected to play a big role during the Red Raiders' (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) quest to make a bowl game. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore is expected to take a redshirt for the remainder of the season after discussing his future with his family on Sunday.

"I certainly respect that," coach Matt Wells said on the Big 12 teleconference (via: The Oklahoman). "That's where we sit with Alan. Moving forward, he'll be involved, he'll be in the meetings, he'll be at practice. We'll see where it takes us as the season goes on."

Bowman threw for 1,020 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games this season. He suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the loss to Arizona in Week 3 when he landed awkwardly after being driven to the ground. He is eligible to play in one more game this season without burning his redshirt.

What happens after the 2019 season? That remains to be seen. Junior Jett Duffey has been solid in Bowman's absence. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,774 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions, and has added 127 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Texas Tech will host TCU at noon ET on Saturday, and will close the season with games against Kansas State and No. 22 Texas.