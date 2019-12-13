Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey to enter the transfer portal, per reports
Duffey started eight games for the Red Raiders this past season
Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and multiple other outlets. The news comes after Duffey started the final eight games of the 2019 season.
Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean Duffey will leave the program, only that he can now speak with other interested teams. However, should the redshirt junior elect to transfer, he would leave Texas Tech as a bit of an enigma. On one hand, Duffey has been designated as a backup for most of his career. He began each of the past two seasons buried on the depth chart. However, because of injuries to McLane Carter and Alan Bowman, he's appeared in 18 games in that span, starting 11.
In all, Duffey has thrown for 4,077 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also added 587 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He led the Red Raiders in rushing in 2018 and finished fourth in the Big 12 in total offense this past season.
As a high school player from Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge High School, Duffey was an Elite 11 finalist and named Dave Campbell's Texas Football "Mr. Texas Football." He will be eligible to play immediately and have one season of eligibility remaining.
