Texas Tech continued its aggressive transfer portal overhaul in the trenches Tuesday, landing a trio of defensive linemen, headlined by Wake Forest standout Mateen Ibirogba and Miami (Ohio) edge rusher Adam Trick. The pairing signals the Red Raiders are reloading their talent with more elite playmakers.

Ibirogba, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Cooper Petagna's 247Sports transfer portal rankings, quickly rose from un-rated high school recruit to one of the most coveted transfer portal prospects of this cycle with explosive and steady development at both Georgetown and Wake Forest.

After dominating off the edge early in his career, Ibirogba added significant weight -- up to nearly 300 pounds as a redshirt junior this season -- and transitioned to defensive tackle, where he appeared in all 12 games, tallying 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. His 1,322 collegiate snaps and versatility inside and out make him one of the most complete defensive linemen in the portal.

Joining him is Trick, who drew serious Power Four interest after a standout season at Miami (Ohio), earning first‑team All‑MAC recognition. The 6‑foot‑4, 249‑pound redshirt junior recorded 37 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and 67 total pressures -- fourth most of any player in the FBS this season. Trick ranks as the No. 100 overall prospect and No. 16 edge rusher, according to Petagna's rankings on 247Sports.

The Red Raiders didn't stop there as three-star transfer portal prospect Jojo Johnson, formerly of Oregon State, announced his commitment. The 6-foot-2, 288-pound redshirt sophomore totaled 18 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 11 games this season for the Beavers.

Reloading the Red Raiders' defensive line

These two latest additions already bring Texas Tech's count to seven incoming transfers across the defensive line for 2026 and continue a pattern that quickly made the Red Raiders' front one of the most imposing in the country en route to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance.

The program is rebuilding after several key departures following this season, including former transfers David Bailey, Romello Height and Lee Hunter, who were central to one of the nation's most disruptive defensive fronts. Defensive tackle A.J. Holmes, the 6‑foot‑3, 300‑pound interior anchor, also has a 2026 NFL Draft decision pending, potentially leaving a big hole in the middle of the line.

But Texas Tech is aggressively reloading rather than simply replacing talent. Already in the mix are proven contributors like San Diego State edge rusher Trey White, a two‑time first‑team All-Mountain West selection with 19.5 career sacks, and Washington defensive tackle Bryce Butler, a massive 6‑foot‑5, 320‑pound interior presence who adds immediate depth and power.

With Ibirogba providing interior disruption and Trick bringing edge speed and pass-rush explosiveness, the Red Raiders are again blending size, versatility and proven production to maintain a defensive front capable of competing at the top of the Big 12, as well as nationally for another run at the College Football Playoff.