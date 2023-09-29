Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Houston 2-2, Texas Tech 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Houston will be their biggest challenge yet.

The point spread favored Texas Tech on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell 20-13 to West Virginia.

Despite the loss, Texas Tech got a solid performance out of Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 149 yards. Brooks also notched 20+ carries for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Houston took their matchup at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 38-7 win over Sam Houston. With that win, Houston brought their scoring average up to 27.2 points per game.

Houston relied on the efforts of Donovan Smith, who threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and Parker Jenkins, who rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Jenkins punched in a rushing touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Stacy Sneed, who picked up 65 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Houston's victory bumped their season record to 2-2 while Texas Tech's loss dropped theirs to 1-3.

Looking ahead, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both Texas Tech and Houston have no problem gaining yardage. The Red Raiders haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 406 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Cougars struggle in that department as they've been averaging 395.2 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 10-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 6 years.