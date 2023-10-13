Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Kansas State 3-2, Texas Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Texas Tech is 1-7 against Kansas State since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will look to defend their home field against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The third road match was the charm for Texas Tech, as they earned their first road win of the season. They were the clear victor by a 39-14 margin over Baylor.

Texas Tech relied on the efforts of Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, and Behren Morton, who threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes. Brooks is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last four games he's played. Baylor Cupp was another key contributor, picking up 34 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. The heavy lifting was done by Steve Linton and Charles Esters III who racked up five sacks between them.

Meanwhile, Kansas State came up short against Oklahoma State on Friday and fell 29-21.

Despite their loss, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Howard, who threw for 152 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries, was perhaps the best of all. Howard's longest rush was for an incredible 70 yards.

Texas Tech's win bumped their season record to 3-3 while Kansas State's defeat dropped theirs to 3-2.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Red Raiders have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 178.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Wildcats struggle in that department as they've been averaging 202.8 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup will be fought in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Texas Tech came up short against Kansas State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 37-28. Thankfully for Texas Tech, Adrian Martinez (who threw for 116 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 carries) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Texas Tech.