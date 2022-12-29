Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and linebacker Dimitri Moore have denied accusations that Moore spit on an Ole Miss player and used a racial slur during a scrum in Wednesday's Texas Bowl. The sequence, which occurred after an Ole Miss fumble early in the fourth quarter of the 42-25 Red Raiders victory, resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty on Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins.

"We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible," McGuire said in a statement Thursday. "I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him."

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was adamant in his postgame press conference that Moore should have been penalized instead of Wilkins. "They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn't in the fight," said Kiffin. "It was their 11 [Moore] that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams], and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy."

Kiffin said he was told a racial slur was used, but was unable to clarify if a Texas Tech player used it towards an Ole Miss player.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part," said Kiffin. "I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Moore, who previously played at Missouri State and Vanderbilt, was adamant that he did not spit on an Ole Miss player or use racial slur.

"I can't state strongly enough that these accusations are false," said Moore in a statement. "It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night. Since I arrived at Texas tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner. It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night."

The Ole Miss fumble and subsequent 30-yard change in field position due to the two penalties against the Rebels furthered a night of frustration for Kiffin. Ole Miss turned the football over five times and was penalized eight times in the loss. The Rebels also turned the football over on downs four times.