Texas Tech running back set for return this season arrested on theft charge
Da'Leon Ward was Texas Tech's leading rusher in 2016
Texas Tech running back Da'Leon Ward, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore from Dallas, was booked into Lubbock County Jail at 2:35 p.m. CT Tuesday according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Ward is facing a serious charge.
According to the Avalanche-Journal in a follow-up, the theft charge stems from a November incident involving cell phones. A sealed indictment followed earlier this summer.
Ward is expected to be a key piece of coach Kliff Kingsbury's squad in 2018. He led the Red Raiders in rushing as a freshman in 2016 with 428 yards and three touchdowns, despite not logging a carry until the sixth game of the season. He sat out the 2017 season and took a redshirt to rehab a leg injury and focus on academics, but was expected to be one of the feature backs heading into a critical year for Kingsbury. The sixth-year coach of the Red Raiders was excited about the progress Ward made during his time off when fall camp kicked off.
"It's night and day from where it was," Kingsbury told the Avalanche-Journal earlier this month. "So we're hoping that he will carry that into the fall, because he loves football, great work ethic, never misses a rep. It's just maturity and focus off the field is the area he had to work on. We feel like he's made some real strides."
With Ward's status in doubt, Tre King will likely take most of the reps as the No. 1 running back for the Red Raiders. King rushed for 623 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season.
Texas Tech opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 in Houston vs. Ole Miss.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU OL charged with sexual assault
Ingram was arrested by DeSoto Police on Aug. 2, and suspended indefinitely Aug. 3
-
WR born without femurs to go to Baylor
The senior has been inspiring teammates, friends and family from Plano High School in Texa...
-
Georgia, Oregon to meet in 2022
The two programs have only met one another once before
-
Deontay Wilder motivates Alabama
The WBC king brought some words of wisdom to the Crimson Tide
-
Love, Oliver preseason AP All-Americans
Also getting nods were Stanford running back Bryce Love and West Virginia quarterback Will...
-
Why Sam Ehlinger makes sense for Texas
If he can stay healthy, Ehlinger has proved he can do more in Texas' offense