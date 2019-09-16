Texas Tech starting QB Alan Bowman to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
Bowman sustained the injury on Saturday in Texas Tech's 28-14 loss to Arizona
Texas Tech starting quarterback Alan Bowman will miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury he sustained on Saturday in the Red Raiders' 28-14 loss to Arizona, coach Matt Wells confirmed on Monday.
Bowman, a sophomore, missed several games last season due to a collapsed lung that limited his freshman campaign to only eight games. In those eight games, he made seven starts and completed 69.4 percent of his passes en route to a solid all-around freshman season. He suffered the initial collapsed lung against West Virginia last season on Sept. 29, then was evaluated for a recurrence of the same injury on Nov. 3, 2018 against Oklahoma. He did not play the remainder of the season.
Through three games this season, Bowman looked on track to pick up where he left off last year, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, six touchdowns and a 2-1 start. Despite leaving Saturday's game early, he leads the country in completions per game and ranks fourth in the FBS in total passing yards. In his absence, graduate transfer Jackson Tyner and junior Jett Duffey will compete for QB1 responsibilities.
Texas Tech has a bye this week before kicking off Big 12 play on Sept. 28 on the road against No. 5 Oklahoma.
