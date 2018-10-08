Texas Tech to sport throwback 'Double T' helmets with stars from 1970s against TCU
The Red Raiders are going back to a classic look in partnership with Under Armour
Saturday's Texas Tech vs. TCU match-up is going to have a throwback vibe to it, thanks to the Red Raiders sporting a classic look against the Horned Frogs. Texas Tech will be donning helmets with the traditional "Double T" logo with a twist -- they'll be white helmets with red lettering.
The helmets will be a variant that was only worn in 1974 with two red stars on each side and red facemasks. This sets them apart from when Texas Tech has gone back to white in the past.
It should be a good look for the visiting Red Raiders in Fort Worth, Texas, and if TCU goes with its black jerseys, it could be a fun color palette for a night game.
The stars actually do a ton for Texas Tech's helmet, surprisingly enough. It's a small change, but more often than not those are the most effective.
Texas Tech and TCU are neck-and-neck in the Big 12, with 3-2 records and 1-1 conference records. Everyone is currently chasing West Virginia, and Texas is suddenly 3-0 in the conference after Saturday's thriller against Oklahoma. This game could be a big moment for both Texas Tech and TCU, as they look to steer their seasons in the right direction.
