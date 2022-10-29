Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Baylor 4-3; Texas Tech 4-3

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last week, Texas Tech turned the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 591 yards to 282. Texas Tech steamrolled past West Virginia 48-10 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Texas Tech had established a 31-10 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Tahj Brooks, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 17 carries. This was the first time Brooks has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Texas Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks typically have all the answers at home, but last week Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. The Bears were able to grind out a solid win over the Jayhawks, winning 35-23. The squad ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Baylor's RB Richard Reese, who rushed for two TDs and 186 yards on 31 carries.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Red Raiders going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Texas Tech up to 4-3 and Baylor to 4-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech enters the contest with 499.9 yards per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. The Bears have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 22.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Baylor have won four out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.