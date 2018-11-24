Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)
Current records: Texas Tech 5-6-1; Baylor 5-6-1
What to Know
On Saturday Texas Tech will take on Baylor at noon. Texas Tech are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind Kansas St. when they played last week, losing 6-21.
Meanwhile, Baylor were out to avenge their 22-45 defeat to TCU from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baylor came up short against TCU, falling 9-16.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.89
Prediction
The Red Raiders are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Texas Tech are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 4-4-2 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Red Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 7 point favorite.
Series History
Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.
- 2017 - Baylor Bears 24 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 38
- 2016 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 54 vs. Baylor Bears 35
- 2015 - Baylor Bears 63 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 35
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000...
-
Ga. Tech at Georgia pick, live stream
Who will come out on top in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game?
-
Florida at FSU pick, live stream
FSU faces the end of a 36-year streak of postseason appearances
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
The Game takes place for the 114th time on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
-
Big 12 gets its Oklahoma-Texas rematch
This is the Big 12 Championship Game the conference dreamed of when it was created
-
Rivalry Week expert picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season, and he's got picks you'll...