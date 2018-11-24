Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor football game

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)

Current records: Texas Tech 5-6-1; Baylor 5-6-1

What to Know

On Saturday Texas Tech will take on Baylor at noon. Texas Tech are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind Kansas St. when they played last week, losing 6-21.

Meanwhile, Baylor were out to avenge their 22-45 defeat to TCU from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baylor came up short against TCU, falling 9-16.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $45.89

Prediction

The Red Raiders are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Texas Tech are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 4-4-2 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Red Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 7 point favorite.

Series History

Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.

  • 2017 - Baylor Bears 24 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 38
  • 2016 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 54 vs. Baylor Bears 35
  • 2015 - Baylor Bears 63 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 35
