Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)

Current records: Texas Tech 5-6-1; Baylor 5-6-1

What to Know

On Saturday Texas Tech will take on Baylor at noon. Texas Tech are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind Kansas St. when they played last week, losing 6-21.

Meanwhile, Baylor were out to avenge their 22-45 defeat to TCU from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baylor came up short against TCU, falling 9-16.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.89

Prediction

The Red Raiders are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Texas Tech are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 4-4-2 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Red Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 7 point favorite.

Series History

Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.