Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)

Current records: Texas Tech 5-6; Baylor 5-6

What to Know

Texas Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next game. They will square off against Baylor at noon on Saturday. Texas Tech are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Texas Tech were averaging 41.8 points per game entering their contest last week, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Kansas St. Texas Tech took a hard 6-21 fall against Kansas St. Texas Tech's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.

Meanwhile, Baylor were out to avenge their 22-45 defeat to TCU from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baylor came up short against TCU, falling 9-16. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Baylor.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Red Raiders are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Texas Tech are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 4-4-2 against the spread

Series History

Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.