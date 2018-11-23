Texas Tech vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders (home) vs. Baylor Bears (away)
Current records: Texas Tech 5-6; Baylor 5-6
What to Know
Texas Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next game. They will square off against Baylor at noon on Saturday. Texas Tech are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Texas Tech were averaging 41.8 points per game entering their contest last week, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Kansas St. Texas Tech took a hard 6-21 fall against Kansas St. Texas Tech's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.
Meanwhile, Baylor were out to avenge their 22-45 defeat to TCU from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baylor came up short against TCU, falling 9-16. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Baylor.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Red Raiders are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Texas Tech are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Baylor, they are 4-4-2 against the spread
Series History
Texas Tech have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baylor.
- 2017 - Baylor Bears 24 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 38
- 2016 - Texas Tech Red Raiders 54 vs. Baylor Bears 35
- 2015 - Baylor Bears 63 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 35
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football picks: Week 13 Friday
A closer look at the best games on the Friday slate in Week 13 of the 2018 college football...
-
College football odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000...
-
What to watch on Friday in CFB Week 13
Get ready for a Friday feast of college football rivalry games
-
Oklahoma at WVU pick, live stream
Unless Texas loses to Kansas, Oklahoma-West Virginia is for a spot in the Big 12 Championship...
-
Washington vs. WSU pick, live stream
The Apple Cup will once again decide the Pac-12 North with Wazzu still in the playoff hunt
-
Arkansas at Missouri pick, live stream
Drew Lock's final home game will be the focus of a special Thanksgiving Friday edition of the...