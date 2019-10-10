Texas Tech vs. Baylor odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor is 5-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Texas Tech is 3-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Texas Tech is 3-2 against the spread; Baylor is 3-2. Baylor is up to No. 22 in the AP poll thanks to an impressive win over Kansas State on the road last week. The Red Raiders responded to back-to-back losses to Arizona and Oklahoma by beating Oklahoma State as a 10-point underdog. The Bears are favored by 11 points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before you make any Texas Tech vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, it has simulated Baylor vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Bears had enough points to win and then some against Kansas State last week, taking their matchup 31-12. Charlie Brewer did a solid job taking care of the football with 230 yards passing with a touchdown and no interceptions in the win. Brewer has thrown 11 touchdowns and has gone 142 passes this season without throwing an interception. Denzel Mims has caused opposing defenses problems with 29 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma State, winning 45-35. QB Jett Duffey had a stellar game for the Red Raiders as he passed for 424 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts. With starting quarterback Alan Bowman out with a shoulder injury, Duffey's emergence is a huge break for Texas Tech. And even though the Red Raiders defense has given up 517.7 yards per game the last three weeks, it has proven to be timely by forcing nine turnovers in that span including five big takeaways to help secure the win last week.

