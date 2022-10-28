The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Baylor Bears in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are 4-3 and coming off a 48-10 home drubbing of West Virginia, while Baylor defeated Kansas, 35-23 at home in Week 8. The Bears won a close game in this matchup last season, 27-24 on their way to a Big 12 Conference title in 2021. Both teams are 3-3 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 62.5.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Texas Tech vs. Baylor over/under: 62.5 points

What you need to know about Baylor

Freshman running back Richard Reese was the star of Baylor's win over Kansas last weekend, rushing for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Previous to last week, his only 100+ yard rushing game (19-156-3) came in a 42-7 win over Texas State in September. On the season, Reese has rushed for 643 yards and nine scores on only 116 carries. Texas Tech surrenders 136 yards per game on the ground, which is middle of the pack nationally.

Bears QB Blake Shapen was knocked out of Baylor's loss to West Virginia two weeks ago but returned with a 164 yard, one touchdown, two interception performance against the Jayhawks. On the season, he's thrown for 1608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Shapen's favorite targets are receivers Gavin Holmes (17-393-3) and Monaray Baldwin (16-332-4).

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are on their third quarterback this season, having dealt with injuries to Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith. Behren Morton didn't disappoint last weekend, completing 28 of 45 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the lopsided win over West Virginia. Smith also played briefly, completing all four of his passes for a touchdown. While the decision hasn't been made as to who is starting against Baylor, the redshirt freshman Morton appears to have the inside track.

Junior running back Tahj Brooks led the team on the ground last week with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. It was his first 100+ yard effort of 2022. He generally split the work with senior SaRodorick Thompson, who had 59 yards and a score on 15 carries against the Mountaineers. Xavier White leads a stable of Red Raiders wide receivers and is coming off his best game of the season, an eight catch, 139 yard effort with a 55 yard touchdown reception against West Virginia.

