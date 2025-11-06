No. 8 Texas Tech hosts No. 7 BYU in the most significant Big 12 matchup of the year at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders invested heavily in their defense during the offseason and have emerged as one of the best units in program history. Texas Tech ranks 10th nationally in total defense, the top mark in the Big 12.

BYU has quickly returned to the national conversation with another historic 8-0 start. The Cougars pulled off come-from-behind victories at Iowa State and Arizona to remain unbeaten and outlasted now-No. 13 Utah in their rivalry game. BYU is 19-2 over the last two seasons under coach Kalani Sitake.

The Cougars and Red Raiders have only met twice in program history, with one matchup coming in 1940. The only 21st-century meeting occurred in 2023, when BYU beat Texas Tech 27-14 in Provo behind 93 rushing yards from running back LJ Martin.

Texas Tech vs. BYU: Need to know

Fearsome pass rush: The Red Raiders made a major splash in the transfer portal by landing edge rusher David Bailey, and the program has quickly risen to the occasion. Texas Tech ranks 11th nationally in sacks, while Bailey leads the nation with 11.5 in nine games. Fellow transfer Romello Height is close behind with six sacks, giving the Red Raiders one of the most fearsome pass-rushing duos in the country.

A freshman emerges: BYU lost its projected starting quarterback before the season, but Bear Bachmeier has stepped up to fill the void. Bachmeier is the highest-graded freshman quarterback in the country according to PFF and has totaled 20 touchdowns with 1,693 passing yards and 408 rushing yards. He helped lead come-from-behind victories against Arizona and Iowa State and has scored eight touchdowns in the past three games.

Health stands tall: Both BYU and Texas Tech have already dealt with key injuries during their combined 15-1 start, and a few could prove critical. Cougars running back LJ Martin has been considered questionable much of the week but is expected to play in Lubbock. On the other side, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has been banged up, a concern compounded by the loss of backup Will Hammond to a torn ACL. Keeping their playmakers healthy will be a priority for both teams.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. BYU live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction, picks

Texas Tech has become one of the Goliaths of the Big 12 with the growth of its defense, but BYU is one of the few teams that can counter. The Cougars should be able to move the ball with some consistency, and their defense could create problems for a banged-up Texas Tech passing game. Still, the Red Raiders are likely to capitalize on their opportunities. The game should be closer than the massive line suggests, but Texas Tech is expected to emerge victorious. Pick: Texas Tech -10.5

