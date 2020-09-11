Who's Playing

Houston Baptist @ Texas Tech

Last Season Records: Texas Tech 4-8; Houston Baptist 5-7

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play against a Division II opponent, the Houston Baptist Huskies, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Red Raiders (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Texas Tech has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Houston Baptist to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Texas Tech from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 39.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -117

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.