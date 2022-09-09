Who's Playing

No. 20 Houston @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Houston 1-0; Texas Tech 1-0

Last Season Records: Texas Tech 7-6; Houston 12-2

What to Know

The Houston Cougars are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Cougars ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 37-35 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 21-7 deficit. Houston QB Clayton Tune was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 206 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 51 yards.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech turned the game against the Murray State Racers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 601 yards to 258. The Red Raiders took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 63-10 win over MSU. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-10. Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith did work as he passed for four TDs and 221 yards on 16 attempts.

When the two teams previously met in September of last year, the Cougars lost to Texas Tech by a decisive 38-21 margin. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last eight years.