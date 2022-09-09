The No. 25 Houston Cougars will play their second consecutive tricky road game when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon. Houston needed three overtimes to get past UTSA last week, eventually winning in a 37-35 final. Texas Tech did not leave any questions unanswered in its 63-10 win over Murray State in its season opener. This is a matchup of future Big 12 foes as Houston is set to join the conference in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are favored by 3 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 65.5.

Here are several college football odds for Houston vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Houston spread: Texas Tech -3

Texas Tech vs. Houston over/under: 65.5 points

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech outperformed expectations against Murray State last weekend, picking up a 63-10 win as a 38-point favorite. The Red Raiders got passing touchdowns from three different quarterbacks, while their rushing attack combined for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Jerand Bradley caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

The Red Raiders are facing a Houston team that is coming off a triple-overtime thriller, so they have a huge rest advantage. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune completed just 22 of 32 passes for 206 yards, despite playing three extra periods. Texas Tech has covered the spread in four of its last five games coming into this contest.

Why Houston can cover

Houston needed three overtimes to pick up a road win at UTSA last week, but that victory is going to provide the Cougars with a ton of confidence this week. Tune is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in college football, as he ran for a team-high 51 yards and a touchdown to go along with his passing numbers against the Roadrunners. Houston has a balanced group of wide receivers, with eight wideouts catching at least two passes in Week 1.

Texas Tech is going to be without its starting quarterback Tyler Shough (shoulder) on Saturday, giving Houston an important edge. The Red Raiders were not tested by their first opponent, so this will be a huge step up in competition. Houston has won 13 of its last 14 games, including seven of its last eight road games.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Houston picks

