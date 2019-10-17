Texas Tech vs. Iowa State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Texas Tech (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-3-0; Iowa State 4-2-0

What to Know

Iowa State won both of their matches against Texas Tech last season (31-13 and 40-31) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Iowa State and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cyclones don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

Iowa State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 38-14 margin over West Virginia. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for Iowa State as he rushed for 132 yards and three TDs on 26 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hall has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech fought the good fight in their overtime matchup on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 33-30 defeat against Baylor. If the Red Raiders were hoping to take revenge for the 35-24 loss against Baylor the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Raiders come into the game boasting the 11th most passing yards per game in the league at 322. The Cyclones are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 15th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 311.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Iowa State have won three out of their last four games against Texas Tech.