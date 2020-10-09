The No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones will look to stay perfect in Big 12 play when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones (2-1) are tied for first with Kansas State and Oklahoma State at 2-0 in the conference. Iowa State opened conference play with wins at TCU (37-34) and against Oklahoma (37-30). The Red Raiders (1-2) are 0-2 in the Big 12 after a 63-56 overtime loss to Texas and a 31-21 defeat at Kansas State.

Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 11-7, while the series is tied 4-4 in games played at Iowa State. The Cyclones are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 64.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Texas Tech picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -12.5

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State over-under: 64.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State money line: Texas Tech +370, Iowa State -450

TTU: Texas Tech is averaging 342.7 yards passing per game, ninth-best in the country

ISU: Junior Brock Purdy is the winningest QB in Cyclones history against Big 12 foes (13-5)

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones are 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2002 and have never lost to the Red Raiders under fifth-year coach Matt Campbell. Iowa State is 11-1 in October since 2017. Quarterback Brock Purdy has powered the Cyclones' offense, completing 46-of-82 passes for 610 yards and two touchdowns with a 124.2 rating. He has also rushed 17 times for 39 yards and one TD.

Sophomore running back Breece Hall powers the running game and leads the Cyclones with 396 rushing yards on 66 attempts (6.0 average) and six touchdowns. He has five receptions out of the backfield for 28 yards (5.6 average). In 2019, Hall was one of the nation's top freshmen, leading Iowa State in rushing with 897 yards.

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders can move the football and are ranked 10th in the country in yards per game (512 average). Texas Tech could be shorthanded at quarterback because starter Alan Bowman is questionable after leaving last week's loss to Kansas State with a leg injury. For the season, Bowman has completed 73-of-111 passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns. If Bowman misses the game, junior quarterback Henry Colombi will make the start. Colombi has completed 30-of-42 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also has rushed for 40 yards on eight attempts.

Redshirt sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson leads the Red Raiders in rushing, carrying 50 times for 268 yards (5.4 average) and four touchdowns. He was Texas Tech's leading rusher in 2019, appearing in all 12 games, while making seven starts. He carried 160 times for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 63.8 yards per game.

