Who's Playing

Kansas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas 6-3; Texas Tech 4-5

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-6 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kansas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.

Kansas made easy work of the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week and carried off a 37-16 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas had established a 31-10 advantage. RB Devin Neal had a dynamite game for Kansas; he rushed for one TD and 224 yards on 32 carries in addition to catching six passes for 110 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Neal has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Jayhawks' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, falling 34-24. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but they got scores from WR J.J. Sparkman, WR Jerand Bradley, and QB Behren Morton.

Kansas is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Jayhawks are now 6-3 while Texas Tech sits at 4-5. Kansas is 4-1 after wins this year, and the Red Raiders are 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won six out of their last seven games against Kansas.