A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is 3-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Kansas is 0-8 overall and 0-4 on the road. This will be the 22nd time the two programs have gone head-to-head and Texas Tech has absolutely dominated the series with a 19-2 mark all-time.

However, Kansas broke a 12-game losing streak against Texas Tech last season with a 37-34 win as 6.5-point underdogs. The Red Raiders are favored by 27-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas spread: Texas Tech -27

Texas Tech vs. Kansas over-under: 62.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Kansas money line: Texas Tech -3500, Kansas +1300

What you need to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday as they fell 50-44 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. RB SaRodorick Thompson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 17 carries. Thompson put himself on the highlight reel with a 59-yard TD run in the first quarter. Alan Bowman also threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat.

The Texas Tech offense has moved the ball well, averaging 431.7 yards and 30.6 points per game. Unfortunately, it's been the defensive play that has let them down. The Red Raiders allow 470.6 yards and 39.3 points per game. Texas Tech is inevitably going to give up some yardage but if the Red Raiders can force turnovers they can steal possessions in favor of their offense. Cornerback Zech McPhearson has been responsible for six turnovers (four interceptions and two fumble recoveries) this year.

What you need to know about Kansas

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were pulverized by the TCU Horned Frogs 59-23 last Saturday. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Luke Grimm, who snatched two receiving TDs, and WR Kwamie Lassiter II, who caught seven passes for one TD and 116 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Lassiter has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Kansas hasn't been able to generate much of a rushing attack since Pooka Williams opted out in the middle of the season but Texas Tech does allow 194.7 yards per game on the ground.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech is seventh worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 40 on the season. The Jayhawks have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 43 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks

