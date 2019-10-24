Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Texas Tech and Kansas. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas almost pulled off one of the biggest shockers of the year last week, but ultimately fell short to Texas, dropping the Jayhawks to 2-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Texas Tech is 3-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread; Kansas is 4-3. The Red Raiders are favored by four points in the latest Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Kansas vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Kansas' 50-48 loss to the Longhorns shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 190 yards and two TDs on 25 carries, and QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 310 yards and four TDs on 47 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Stanley this season. Not surprisingly, Stanley's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech came up short against Iowa State, falling 34-24. A silver lining for the Red Raiders was the play of RB SaRodorick Thompson, who rushed for 57 yards and two TDs on 10 carries in that matchup against the Cyclones. It was the second-consecutive loss for the Red Raiders, a team that has now dropped four of five after winning its first two games of the Matt Wells era.
Led by quarterback Jett Duffey, Texas Tech does rank 15th nationally in passing with 310.1 yards per game. But after opening the season with several quality defensive efforts, that side of the ball has faltered, giving up at least 30 points in four straight games.
So who wins Texas Tech vs. Kansas? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kansas vs. Texas Tech spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Houston vs. SMU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Houston vs. SMU game 10,000 times.
-
SMU vs. Houston pick, live stream
The Mustangs look to continue their unbeaten start with an in-state rivalry win
-
Week 9 CFB: Odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times
-
Alabama QB Tagovailoa expected back soon
This is welcome news for Crimson Tide fans with LSU coming up in a couple weeks
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's USC vs. Colorado game 10,000 times.
-
The Six Pack: Smart picks for Week 9
The Process is inching closer to even on the season, do you dare to keep the faith?
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game