Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas almost pulled off one of the biggest shockers of the year last week, but ultimately fell short to Texas, dropping the Jayhawks to 2-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Texas Tech is 3-4 overall and 0-3 on the road.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season.

Now, it has simulated Kansas vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Kansas' 50-48 loss to the Longhorns shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 190 yards and two TDs on 25 carries, and QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 310 yards and four TDs on 47 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Stanley this season. Not surprisingly, Stanley's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech came up short against Iowa State, falling 34-24. A silver lining for the Red Raiders was the play of RB SaRodorick Thompson, who rushed for 57 yards and two TDs on 10 carries in that matchup against the Cyclones. It was the second-consecutive loss for the Red Raiders, a team that has now dropped four of five after winning its first two games of the Matt Wells era.

Led by quarterback Jett Duffey, Texas Tech does rank 15th nationally in passing with 310.1 yards per game. But after opening the season with several quality defensive efforts, that side of the ball has faltered, giving up at least 30 points in four straight games.